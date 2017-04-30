School closures Monday due to weekend storms, flooding

EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) Due to the severe weather and flooding in Evangeline Parish over the weekend, all area public schools will be CLOSED Monday, May 1st for students, that’s according Liz Rene, Principal at Mamou High School.

Rene says all employees must report to their assigned work site on Monday.

Schools will be OPEN on Tuesday, May 2nd, Rene said.

Sacred Heart in Ville Platte says it will be opened Monday, however school buses will not be running.

