State Police, Breaux Bridge police respond to active shooting

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) State Police and Breaux Bridge police are responding to an active shooting situation on St. Landry Street in Breaux Bridge, at its intersection with Babineaux Road.

The shooting was reported just after 3 p.m.

Witnesses tell KLFY that the suspect shot several times at police, and that police fired back.

State Police Pulbic Information Officer Brooks David says police are currently in full force over the area looking for the suspect who they believe was shot several times during the exchange of gunfire.

Police say the suspect initially barricaded himself under the house.

They say he is wanted on previous charges.

 

 

