Storms leave thousands of Cleco customers without power

Pineville, La., (KLFY) Storms moved through Cleco’s service territory late last night and Sunday morning causing widespread power outages.

Due to strong winds and lightning, approximately 12,000 Cleco customers are without power, Cleco offiicials announced Sunday.

At this time, all available Cleco line crews and an additional 19 contractor crews have been mobilized to begin restoration efforts,” said James Lass, General Manager of Distribution Operations and Emergency Management.

Cleco will continue to monitor the storm as the system moves through Cleco’s service territory in south Louisiana, officials said.

Cleco reminds its customers to be aware of possible downed lines and stay away from low-hanging or downed lines.

Call Cleco or 911 to report an unsafe situation with electricity. For additional safety tips, please visit www.cleco.com.

Parish Customer outages
Acadia 120
Allen 133
Avoyelles 3,877
Beauregard 725
Desoto 45
Evangeline 1,048
Grant 325
Iberia 524
Natchitoches <5
Rapides 2,201
Red River 58
Sabine 623
St. Landry 1,022
St. Martin <5
St. Mary 29
Vernon 1,279
Washington 125

 

 

