Storms leave thousands of Cleco customers without power

Pineville, La., (KLFY) Storms moved through Cleco’s service territory late last night and Sunday morning causing widespread power outages.

Due to strong winds and lightning, approximately 12,000 Cleco customers are without power, Cleco offiicials announced Sunday.

At this time, all available Cleco line crews and an additional 19 contractor crews have been mobilized to begin restoration efforts,” said James Lass, General Manager of Distribution Operations and Emergency Management.

Cleco will continue to monitor the storm as the system moves through Cleco’s service territory in south Louisiana, officials said.

Cleco reminds its customers to be aware of possible downed lines and stay away from low-hanging or downed lines.

Call Cleco or 911 to report an unsafe situation with electricity. For additional safety tips, please visit www.cleco.com.

Parish Customer outages Acadia 120 Allen 133 Avoyelles 3,877 Beauregard 725 Desoto 45 Evangeline 1,048 Grant 325 Iberia 524 Natchitoches <5 Rapides 2,201 Red River 58 Sabine 623 St. Landry 1,022 St. Martin <5 St. Mary 29 Vernon 1,279 Washington 125