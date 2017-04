MAMOU, La. (KLFY) The city of Mamou is enforcing a curfew from dusk till dawn due to flooding overnight in the area.

In these viewer submitted photos you can see just how high the waters were earlier this afternoon.

Officials within the Evangeline Parish area say parts of the hospital in Mamou were flooded, as well as the Elementary and High School.

Officials also say about 60 to 70 homes have floodwaters in them as well.