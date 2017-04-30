UPDATE: Suspect involved in shootout with Breaux Bridge apprehended in Lafayette

UPDATE: The suspect involved in a shootout earlier this afternoon with Breaux Bridge Police was apprehended moments ago walking near the Heymann Center and Lafayette General Hospital in Lafayette.

Police say Thaddeus Landor exchanged gunfire with officers shortly after 3 this afternoon on St. Landry Street. No officers were injured.

Initially, police thought that they had struck Landor during the exchange of gunfire.

Breaux Bridge Police Chief Rollie Cantu says Landor was not struck by gunfire and was able to flee the area pretty quickly and “hitched a ride to Lafayette.”

Cantu said they received a tip that Landor was in Lafayette and with that information, Cantu said they contacted the Lafayette Marshals’ Office who then surrounded Landor.

He gave a foot chase, Cantu said but was was apprehended after a short pursuit and has been taken into custody.

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) State Police, Breaux Bridge police and the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office are currently on the scene of an active shooting situation on St. Landry Street in Breaux Bridge, at its intersection with Babineaux Road.

The shooting was reported just after 3 p.m.

Witnesses tell KLFY that the suspect shot several times at police, and that police fired back.

State Police Public Information Officer Brooks David says police are currently out in full force over the area looking for the suspect who they believe was shot several times during the exchange of gunfire.

David says the suspect initially barricaded himself underneath a home.

They say he is wanted on several previous charges.