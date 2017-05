LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office has released the man killed early Sunday morning in downtown Lafayette, hours after Saturday’s Festival International de Louisiane events had ended.

Chief Investigator Keith Talamo identified the man as George Ford, 23.

Lafayette Police are still looking for a suspect in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is to call the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.