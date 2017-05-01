Jimmy John’s selling $1 subs on Tuesday

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches will be selling subs for just $1 on Tuesday.

It’s part of the restaurant chain’s Customer Appreciation Day. The dollar subs will be sold from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on May 2 at participating locations.

The deal only applies to customers who visit the restaurant. Delivery subs will still be full price.

Several south Louisiana locations are taking part in the fun with four stores in Acadiana the featuring the deal.

Two stores in Lafayette, one in Lake Charles, and one in Opelousas will have the dollar sub deal.

You can learn more and check if the deal is available at your Jimmy John’s location by visiting the company’s website.