Lafayette Police: man arrested for firing toward crowd of people Sunday morning

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Police have released new details about Sunday morning’s shooting in downtown Lafayette that left one man dead and three others injured.

The shooting that happened around midnight in the 400 block of Jefferson Street just hours after Saturday’s Festival International de Louisiane events.

The victim, George Ford, 23, of New Iberia, was engaged in an altercation with multiple individuals, which led to the subsequent shooting, according to Cpl. Karl Ratcliff. Ford died from a single gunshot wound.

Deiondra Benjamin, 17, of St. Martinville was arrested early Sunday morning after officers observed him firing a handgun as he ran from the area after the shooting.

Benjamin was arrested in the area and found to be in possession of a handgun at that time and confessed to discharging the weapon as he ran.

Ratcliff said investigators have not determined if Benjamin was in the exact area of the shooting that killed Ford.

Benjamin has been charged with attempted second-degree murder for firing a weapon toward a crowd of people. Benjamin has not been charged in connection with Ford’s death.

Lafayette Police had scheduled a news conference for 4 p.m. but canceled it due to new leads that just developed late this afternoon.

Investigators are following new leads and information to close this case as quickly and efficiently as possible.