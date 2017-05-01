LPSS superintendent responds to voters rejection of the sales tax proposal

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Superintendent of Lafayette Parish Schools says the failure of the sales tax that was on Saturday’s ballot is a huge setback for the school district.

The proposed tax was designed to help eliminate 248 portable buildings. After numerous town hall meetings and racking up support from community leaders the sales tax proposition failed.

LPSS Superintendent Dr. Aguillard says the tax would have also provided $3 to $4 million a year to maintain facilities the parish does have. “I know board members are looking at what if any programs or any services that we provide. What monies could be diverted to begin to address facility needs,” says Dr. Aguillard.

Aguillard says the next step is to find what motivated voters to vote “No.” Aguillard says he’s committed to returning to the polls once more feedback is given. “What we need to do is find out from the citizenry what will it take in terms of a proposition or a term limit or what type of tax. If that’s the issue, we need to understand that,” adds Aguillard.

The superintendent responds to talks of the district having enough money to build new schools but not enough to replace portable buildings? Dr. Aguillard says the new facilities are to help with the expected population increase which could lead to a reduction in classroom space. “We were positioning those assets to address what would have been the need to simply add more temporary buildings.”

Dr. Aguillard says he intends to present an upcoming school year balanced or near balanced budget to the board on Tuesday, May 9. The superintendent plans to seek guidance from the board.