Saints Add 12 Undrafted Free Agents

12 undrafted rookie free agents have agreed to terms on three-year contracts with the team following the conclusion of the NFL Draft. Joining the Saints will be long snapper Chase Dominguez, wide receivers Travin Dural and Ahmad Fulwood, defensive tackle Devaroe Lawrence, offensive linemen Andrew Lauderdale, guards Collin Buchanan, Cameron Lee and Clint Van Horn, cornerback Arthur Maulet, fullback John Robinson-Woodgett, linebacker Sae Tautu and center Cameron Tom.

Collin Buchanan – Guard, Miami (Ohio) (6-5, 328): Buchanan was a four-year letterman for the Redhawks and played in 45 games along the offensive line, primarily at right tackle. The Southfield, Mich. native was a second‐team All‐MAC selection as a senior in 2016, when he started 12 games at right tackle for the Red and White and was part of an offensive line unit that helped Miami run for an average of 136.3 yards per game.

Chase Dominguez – Long Snapper, Utah (6-5, 240): Dominquez snapped for every punt and placekick in all 51 games for the Utes from 2013-16 and will compete for snapping duties with the Saints. The Southern California native was a Phil Steele third-team All-American selection as a senior in 2016 and was a three-time Pac 12 All-Academic selection.

Travin Dural – Wide Receiver, Louisiana State (6-2, 207): Dural spent four years as an integral part of the offense at LSU where he capped his career by being named an offensive team captain as a senior in 2016. As a senior, the Breaux Bridge native played in 11 games with nine starts and finished second on the Tigers in receiving with 28 receptions for 280 yards with one touchdown. He enjoyed his most productive season as a sophomore in 2014, when he played in and started all 13 games and led the Tigers in receptions (37), receiving yards (758) and receiving touchdowns (7).

Ahmad Fulwood – Wide receiver, Florida (6-4, 208): Fulwood, who is a native of Jacksonville, Fla., played in 13 games with one start for the University of Florida as a senior and recorded seven receptions for 112 yards with one touchdown. He enjoyed his most productive season as a freshman in 2013, when he had 16 of his 17 receptions in the Gators’ last seven games. In four seasons in Gainesville, Fulwood played in 51 games with eight starts and finished his college career with 42 receptions for 499 yards with three touchdowns.

Devaroe Lawrence – Defensive tackle, Auburn (6-2, 294): Lawrence, a Greenville, S.C. native, played in 28 games over the last two seasons at Auburn and recorded 45 tackles and 1.5 sacks. As a senior in 2016, he appeared in 11 games before suffering a season-ending knee injury in the Alabama contest and recorded 13 tackles (nine solo), three stops for loss and one sack.

Andrew Lauderdale – Offensive lineman, New Hampshire (6-5, 291): The Concord, N.H. native was a two-year starter at tackle UNH, right tackle in 2015 and left tackle in 2016. Lauderdale was a lynchpin on the Wildcats offensive line as a senior in 2016, where he started all 13 games at left tackle. He helped UNH’s offense average 28.5 points per game and 379.2 yards per game with a breakdown of 181.2 rushing yards and 197.9 passing yards per game. The ‘Cats averaged 4.6 yards per rush and 5.2 yards per play. With those numbers, UNH ranked third in the Colonial Athletic Association in both scoring and total offense, as well as fourth in rushing offense.

Cameron Lee – Guard, Illinois State (6-6, 320): Lee was a four-year letterman at both guard and tackle for Illinois State, finishing his career playing in 38 games with 25 starts. As a senior in 2016, Lee was an All-Missouri Valley Football Conference Honorable Mention selection, when he started all 12 games for the Redbirds, making a move late in the season from guard to right tackles. The Oakwood, Ill. native blocked for the Redbirds offense, who were ranked sixth in the MVFC in total offense (385.4 ypg.).

Arthur Maulet – Cornerback, Memphis (5-10, 190): Maulet is a Kenner native who prepped at Bonnabel High School and contributed on both defense and special teams for two seasons. As a senior in 2016, he played in all 13 games for the Tigers and recorded 73 tackles (57 solo), 7.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two interceptions, 15 passes defensed and two forced fumbles. In two seasons, he played in 26 games and posted 111 stops, 7.5 tackles for loss, four picks with one returned for a touchdown, 24 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

John Robinson-Woodgett – Fullback, Massachusetts (6-1, 247): The Springfield, Mass. native came back home for a graduate transfer season at UMass after spending his first four years at Colorado where he split between the fullback and linebacker positions. He played in 11 games with three starts for the Minutemen in 2016, where he carried 19 times for 68 yards with one touchdown, caught 10 passes for 65 yards with one touchdown and added eight tackles (six solo). In three seasons at Colorado, he posted 91 tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery.

Sae Tautu – Linebacker, Brigham Young (6-3, 245): A four-year contributor at both defensive end and at linebacker for BYU. The Alpine, Utah native played in 13 games as a senior in 2016 and recorded a career-high 50 tackles and also led Brigham Young in both tackles for loss (11) and sacks (six).

Cameron Tom – Center, Southern Mississippi (6-4, 287): A two-time first-team All-Conference USA selection from 2015-16, the Baton Rouge native who prepped at Catholic High School started 48 consecutive contests at Southern Mississippi and opened all 16 games at center as a senior in 2016.

Clint Van Horn – Guard, Marshall (6-5, 314): Van Horn, who has played both guard and tackle, was a three-year starter at right tackle for the Thundering Herd The Beckley, W.V. native, who was a former walk-on, started nine games at right tackle in 2016 after receiving a medical redshirt and was a first-team All-Conference USA selection in 2014 after opening all 14 games that season.