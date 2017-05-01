Saints sign LSU WR, Breaux Bridge Native as Free Agent

The New Orleans Saints didn’t draft an LSU Tiger, but they did sign one to a free agent contract… Breaux Bridge Native and former LSU Wide Receiver Travin Dural signed a 3 year deal along with 11 other prosepective Saints. The team announced today. He spent four years as an integral part of the Tiger’s offense. He capped his career by being named offensive captain. His senior year, he played in 11 games with 9 starts and was 2nd on the team in receiving with 28 eceptions for 280 yards and one TD! In his career, the 6-foot-1, 202-pounder from Breaux Bridge, La., had 100 receptions for 1,716 yards and 13 TDs. Dural battled injuries, including a torn hamstring at the end of his junior season in 2015.

Advertisement