OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Officials in St. Landry Parish have made sandbags available due to the heavy rainfall experienced on Sunday and expected rainfall projected for Wednesday, May 3, 2017.

Residents needing sandbags can pick them up at the St. Landry Parish Government Yambilee Building located at 1939 W. Landry St. in Opelousas.

This is a fill your own site, so please bring your own shovel. Sand and bags will be available.

This location will be open today and tomorrow until 8 p.m.