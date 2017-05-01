UPDATE: Shots reportedly fired in search area near Kirk Road

UPDATE: News 10’s Emily Giangreco is at the scene and is reporting that shots have been fired in the area.

#BREAKING 5 shots have been fired on Kirk Rd. @KLFY — Emily Giangreco (@EmilyGiangreco) May 1, 2017

Police looking for a 6ft, white male carrying a rifle or shotgun near Kirk Rd. and Morton Rd. Milton Elem. is on lockdown. @KLFY pic.twitter.com/luxIv8MuQ8 — Emily Giangreco (@EmilyGiangreco) May 1, 2017

MILTON, La. (KLFY) – Deputies with the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a call just after 7:00 a.m. in reference to a suspicious male with a long gun in the area of Kirk Road and Morton Road in the Maurice/Milton area.

Sheriff Mike Couvillon says deputies were able to establish visual contact and communication for a short time with the person, but could not obtain positive identification before the individual entered a wooded area.

The sheriff’s office does not believe the man has committed any felony crime at this time, but he may be trespassing on private properties.

Sheriff Couvillon says the main objective for deputies at this point is to identify who this person is and they are still in the area attempting to locate him.

Milton Elementary School remains on lockdown while deputies continue their search.

Residents and motorists in the Kirk Road area are being asked to contact the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office if they see the suspicious person, who is described as a white male, approximately 6 foot tall and wearing a dark colored shirt and blue jeans and may or may not be carrying a rifle or shotgun.

Deputies with the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s office, Louisiana State Police, Maurice Police Dept, and Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office are currently on scene and updates will be made available once more information is obtained.