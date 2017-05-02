3 arrested after 2-year-old left in vehicle outside Evangeline Parish bar

Hannah Michelle Brignac (left), Joseph Allen Ledee, Sr. (center) Joseph Ferrell Brignac Jr. (right) were all arrested for cruelty to juveniles, child desertion and other charges. (Photo Courtesy: Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office)

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) – Three people have been arrested after a toddler was left alone in a vehicle over the weekend, according to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office had received just after midnight about an unattended vehicle with a child inside parked in the 6000 block of Vidrine Road (LA 10).

Sheriff Eddie Soileau said deputies responded early Sunday morning to the parking lot of the Y-Bar, about eight miles west of Ville Platte.

Witnesses say the 2-year-old had been left alone inside the car for about an hour and the mother was aware. The child was taken into custody by a relative, safe and unharmed.

Deputies arrested the child’s mother, Hannah Michelle Brignac, 23,  on charges of cruelty to juveniles, child desertion, and improper supervision of a minor.

Also arrested and charged were Joseph Allen Ledee Sr., 38, with cruelty to juveniles, child desertion and improper supervision of a minor. His bond was set at $30,000.00 by 13th Judicial Judge Chuck West.

Joseph Ferrell Brignac Jr., 46, was arrested and charged with cruelty to juveniles, interfering with a law enforcement investigation, resisting an officer by force or violence, attempt to disarm a police officer, battery on a police officer, and disturbing the peace (by intoxication).

His bond was set at $30,000.00 by 13th Judicial Judge Chuck West.

