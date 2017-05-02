3 arrested after 2-year-old left in vehicle outside Evangeline Parish bar

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) – Three people have been arrested after a toddler was left alone in a vehicle over the weekend, according to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office had received just after midnight about an unattended vehicle with a child inside parked in the 6000 block of Vidrine Road (LA 10).

Sheriff Eddie Soileau said deputies responded early Sunday morning to the parking lot of the Y-Bar, about eight miles west of Ville Platte.

Witnesses say the 2-year-old had been left alone inside the car for about an hour and the mother was aware. The child was taken into custody by a relative, safe and unharmed.

Deputies arrested the child’s mother, Hannah Michelle Brignac, 23, on charges of cruelty to juveniles, child desertion, and improper supervision of a minor.

Also arrested and charged were Joseph Allen Ledee Sr., 38, with cruelty to juveniles, child desertion and improper supervision of a minor. His bond was set at $30,000.00 by 13th Judicial Judge Chuck West.

Joseph Ferrell Brignac Jr., 46, was arrested and charged with cruelty to juveniles, interfering with a law enforcement investigation, resisting an officer by force or violence, attempt to disarm a police officer, battery on a police officer, and disturbing the peace (by intoxication).

His bond was set at $30,000.00 by 13th Judicial Judge Chuck West.