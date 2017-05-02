Crowley Police seeking suspect in January burglary

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) – Police are searching for a suspect who burglarized an outdoor building back in January.

The incident happened at 6:00 a.m. on January 13, 2017, in the 300 block of E. Cedar St.

The unknown suspect was captured on video surveillance and is described as a white male with a full beard and long hair in a ponytail.

In the video, he was seen hiding inside as the owner entered the building.

A short time later the suspect fled from the building running in an unknown direction.

If you have any information regarding this crime or any other crime, you’re urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS / 789-8477.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.

And remember, it’s their name we want not yours.