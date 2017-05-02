DOJ will not charge officers involved in Alton Sterling shooting, Washington Post reports

Published: Updated:
In this Tuesday, July 5, 2016 photo made from video, Alton Sterling is held by two Baton Rouge police officers, with one holding a hand gun, outside a convenience store in Baton Rouge, La. Moments later, one of the officers shot and killed Sterling, a black man who had been selling CDs outside the store, while he was on the ground. (Arthur Reed via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – The U.S. Department of Justice will not charge Baton Rouge police officers Blane Salamoni and Howie Lake II in the fatal shooting of Alton Sterling on July 5, 2016, the Washington Post reports

Currently, the Sterling family has not been informed the Department of Justice’s decision. There is no word on when the department will announce its decision.

The case will be the first time the department under Attorney General Jeff Sessions has publicly declined to prosecute officers investigated for possible wrongdoing in a high-profile case.

Sterling’s death last July sparked protests across Louisiana’s capital city.

