Executive Chef Peter Sclafani cooks Butter Steak and Wild Mushroom Bread Pudding in the Passe Partout kitchen

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Executive Chef Peter Sclafani stopped by the Passe Partout kitchen to cook Butter Steak with Wild Mushroom Bread Pudding and Homemade Worcestershire Sauce.

Here’s the full recipe for this delicious dish:

Butter Steak with Wild Mushroom Bread Pudding and Homemade Worcestershire Sauce

4 – 8 ounce spinalis steaks

Maldon Sea Salt, fresh ground black pepper, and Creole Seasoning to taste

2 Tablespoons butter

1 Tablespoon Olive Oil

Wild Mushroom Bread Pudding (recipe follows)

Homemade Worcestershire Sauce (recipe follows)

Season the steaks generously with sea salt, fresh ground black pepper, and Creole Seasoning. Place in a vacuum bag with butter and vacuum on high. Cook sous vide in a water bath set at 128 degrees F. for a minimum of three hours. To serve, remove the steaks from the bag and dry thoroughly. Heat a saute pan over medium high heat and add the olive oil. Sear the steaks until a golden brown crust has formed. Remove the steaks from the pan and allow to rest at least 5 minutes.

Homemade Worcestershire Sauce

1 Tablespoon olive oil

2 yellow onions, chopped

1/3 pounds Fresh horseradish, peeled and chopped

2 jalapenos, seeded and chopped

6 cloves garlic, smashed

1 teaspoons coarse ground black pepper

2 cups water

1 quart White vinegar

1 cup Molasses

2 cups Dark Corn Syrup

2 oz. Anchovies

1 Tablespoon cloves

1 Tablespoon salt

1 lemon, chopped

1 Tablespoon tamarind paste

In a large stockpot, heat the oil over medium high heat. Add the onions, horseradish, jalapenos, and garlic and cook for ten minutes or until the vegetables soften. Add the remaining ingredients and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to a simmer, cook and skim the surface for one hour. Pour into a container and let sit until cooled to room temperature. Refrigerate overnight. The next day strain and discard the vegetables. Bring to a simmer, then skim the foam or oil that rises to the surface. Reduce by half. Strain through a chinois.

Wild Mushroom Bread Pudding

3 Tablespoons butter

3 cups heavy cream

¼ cup dried porcini mushrooms

1 Tablespoon chicken base

3 cups onions, diced

2 teaspoons sea salt

1/4 teaspoon fresh ground black pepper

3 cups (1/2 pound) wild and exotic mushrooms

1 Tablespoon garlic, minced

1 teaspoon Creole seasoning

1 Tablespoon fresh rosemary, chopped

1 Tablespoon fresh thyme, chopped

5 eggs

1/4 teaspoon Crystal hot sauce

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 12-inch loaf of New Orleans style French bread, cubed

1/2 cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease a casserole dish with 1 tablespoon butter. In a small saucepan, bring the cream, porcini mushrooms, and chicken base to a boil. Remove from heat and set aside. In a large sauté pan, over medium-high heat, melt the remaining 2 tablespoons butter. Add the onions, salt and the black pepper and sauté for 4 minutes. Stir in the mushrooms and sauté for 3 minutes. Add the garlic and sauté for 1 minute. Stir in the creole seasoning, rosemary, and thyme. Remove from the heat and cool.

In a mixing bowl, whisk the eggs for 30 seconds. Add the heavy cream mixture, hot sauce, and Worcestershire sauce. Whisk the mixture until fully incorporated. Stir in the sautéed mushrooms. Add the bread cubes and Parmesan cheese and mix well. Pour the filling into the prepared pan. Sprinkle the pudding with the grated cheese. Cover with foil and bake for 55 minutes. Remove the foil and bake for 5 minutes to brown the top. Remove from the oven and allow to rest for 5 minutes before serving. Yield: 10 servings