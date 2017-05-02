Janet Jackson announces ‘State of the World’ tour; making first stop at Cajundome

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Multiple Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum selling artist Janet Jackson has announced she will embark on a four-month North American tour this fall.

The ‘State of the World’ tour is set for a 56-city run and will make her first stop here in Acadiana on Thursday, September 7th at the Cajundome.

Jackson began her sold out ‘Unbreakable’ tour in August 2015, but would later reschedule the remainder of those tour dates when she announced that she was expecting her first child.

One of those rescheduled dates was at the Cajundome.

Produced by Live Nation, the ‘State of the World’ tour will be a continuation of the ‘Unbreakable’ tour and will include hits from throughout her career, soon-to-be released new music and a state of the art live production.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 5th.

A special message from Janet for her fans. pic.twitter.com/VXa6h25ksK — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) May 2, 2017

Although tickets from the ‘Unbreakable’ tour will be honored for most dates of this new tour, the Lafayette show will not be.

For more information, visit her website HERE.