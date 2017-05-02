Kaplan teen walking home from school robbed at gunpoint over Air Jordan sneakers

KAPLAN, La. (KLFY) – Three men are behind bars accused of holding up a Kaplan teen over a pair of Air Jordans, his jacket and his book bag.

Kaplan Police Chief Boyd Adams said the trio were riding in a vehicle and pulled up to the teen as he was walking home from school, and then forced him to hand over the pricey shoes and other items.

Adams said the passenger of the vehicle allegedly pointed a gun at the victim before demanding the items and then driving away.

“The young man cooperated with the demands of the armed suspect,” Adams said.

The teen alerted his parents who then alerted police and during the investigation, the three suspects were identified along with a description​ of the vehicle, Adams said.

A Kaplan Police Officer came into contact with a vehicle matching the description given by the victim and pulled the car over.

Adams said during questioning, the officer noticed a 5 month old child in the rear of the car.

Reilly Thurston of Lafayette who was the driver, Martin Perez of Kaplan who was a passenger and the alleged gunman, and Hunter Harrington of Kaplan who was a rear passenger were all arrested and charged with armed robbery, a felony.

Police say Thurston, who is the child’s father, has an additional charge of contributing to the deliquency of a juvenile.

All suspects are currently incarcerated in the Kaplan City Jail with no bond.

Adams said the victim was pretty shaken up over this but was not hurt.

The 5 month old was released to the custody of the mother.