LCG granted $1.9 (M) in drainage improvement funds from HUD

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Parish sustained heavy damages as a result of the flood in August. On Tuesday, the city parish council is to vote on accepting $1.9 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

LCG says the money is for drainage improvement projects located in Derby Heights Subdivision, the Ile des Cannes Subdivision and a small part of Bayou Carencro (L8C).

Derby Heights homeowner, Abraham Rubin says if LCG is going to spend any money it needs to be spent on the canal behind his house. Rubin says the canal is more than likely the reason his neighborhood flooded. “Water was flowing through there and came into here that was from the back flow,” explains Rubin.

Rubin explains that he’s lived in the subdivision for more than 20 years. He explains the August flood was the worst flooding ordeal he had to deal with. Rubin calculations that he lost two vehicles and his motorcycle was damaged. “I had some wall damage done and ceiling. I had the roof damaged. The water sat up there too long and it just — water finds its way inside the home,” adds Rubin.

Rubin says after the rain stopped, the water went down but about two days later the back flow poured in. “The back flow of the water coming back is what really caused the flooding. It really wasn’t so much the rain we had in those days; it was after the rain.”

Rubin hopes the money will be spent to concrete the canal, clean out the debris and if possible, add a few pumps. “This was like a major feeding point because it had all the crawfish. All the fish would come hangout in this area,” explains Rubin.