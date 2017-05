LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Authorities are still searching for a girl who went missing 5 years ago from Duson.

Keiosha Felix was last seen on April 30, 2012, she was 14-years-old at the time. She would now be 19-years-old.

Above is a progressed photo of her of what she may look like now.

Felix may be with another person and still in the local area, Baton Rouge or Houston.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211.