State Police identify suspect in officer-involved shooting near Milton

MILTON, La. (KLFY) – State Police have identified the suspect in Monday’s officer-involved shooting in north Vermilion Parish that put Milton Elementary School on lockdown.

Sgt. Jared Sandifer identified the man as James Derouen, 46, of New Iberia.

Deputies with the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a suspicious man armed with a gun in the area of Kirk Rd. and Morton Rd.

VPSO then requested assistance from local agencies and State Police.

Derouen fled from officers into a wooded area and was later located in an open field where he raised his firearm towards officers.

A Lafayette Parish sheriff’s deputy and a State Trooper fired at Derouen, striking and injuring him.

Derouen is currently in custody at Lafayette General Hospital where he is receiving treatment for non-life threatening wounds.

He is being held on an active warrant for one count of attempted murder of a police officer. and upon his release from the

He will be booked into the Vermilion Parish jail when he is released from the hospital.

This case remains under investigation and additional charges may be pending.