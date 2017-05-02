Unrestrained teen driver dies in crash Monday evening in St. Landry Parish

ST. LANDRY PARISH (KLFY) – State Police responded to a singe vehicle crash Monday evening that left a 16-year old dead.

Troopers were called to the scene just after 9:00 p.m. on LA Highway 363 near the St. Landry/Evangeline Parish line.

An initial investigation revealed that the crash occurred when Adrian Johnson, 16, of Washington, Louisiana was traveling southbound on LA 363 when her vehicle struck a cow that was in the southbound lane.

Her vehicle would then travel across the northbound lane into a ditch and strike a culvert.

Sargent Jared Sandifer says Johnson was unrestrained at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.