BATON ROUGE, La. (LOCAL 33) (FOX 44) – The Department of Justice announced Wednesday that the officers involved in the death of Alton Sterling will not face federal criminal charges.

Acting U.S. Attorney Corey Amundson said there is not enough sufficient evidence to federally charge the officers involved in the controversial July shooting.

With this announcement, the state could choose to open its own investigation.