Firefighters respond to blaze at Charcoal Club in Opelousas overnight

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Crews with the Opelousas Fire Department responded to a fire that broke at an area club.

Officials say a call came in around 1:10 a.m. that the Charcoal Club was on fire in the 300 block of South Academy Street, as well as the upstairs apartment.

The structure was engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived on scene and it was contained in about 40 minutes.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the fire.

Investigators determined that the fire originated from the upstairs apartment.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.