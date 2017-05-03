Firefighters respond to blaze at Charcoal Lounge in Opelousas overnight

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Crews with the Opelousas Fire Department responded to a fire that broke at an area club overnight.

Fire Chief Charles Mason says a call came in around 1:10 a.m. at the Charcoal Lounge in the 300 block of South Academy Street.

When firefighters arrived, heavy flames were coming from rear of the apartments on the building’s second story.

Chief Mason says the fire was contained in about an hour.

While the club is still operational, Mason says it shut down for the night at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday and the apartments are no longer occupied.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.