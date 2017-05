LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Five-time CMA Entertainer of the Year Garth Brooks will be making a stop in the Hub City next month.

For the first time in 25 years, The Garth Brooks World Tour with Trisha Yearwood is coming to the Cajundome on Saturday, June 24th.

The tour is presented by Amazon Music Unlimited and Lafayette is the last stop on the tour for Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 12th at 10:00 a.m.

