Lafayette police release more details on downtown shooting

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette police say the man who was shot to death in downtown Lafayette early Sunday fired a gun at two men at the scene.

George Ford allegedly shot the two men before one of them fired back, fatally wounding Ford.

Police said Ford’s weapon was found in his possession at the scene.

Downtown shooting victim ID’d; man arrested for firing gun toward crowd. The incident stemmed from what police described as “an isolated altercation” among the three men.

No charges have been filed against either of the men at this time. The Lafayette Police Department has concluded their investigation. Their findings have been forwarded to the district attorney’s office for review and assessment of charges.

Two bystanders received secondary injuries from debris resulting from bullet impacts, but were not shot, police said.

The shooting happened around midnight Sunday on Jefferson Street, just after Festival International events had concluded for the night.