Morse Water System under water boil advisory

MORSE, La. (KLFY) – The Village of Morse has issued a water boil advisory effective immediately for all customers.

Officials say the water pressure was lost due to an electrical issue, which has caused the water produced by the system to be of questionable microbiological quality.

The advisory will remain in effect until it is rescinded by the water system.

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water by bringing it to a rolling boil for one (1) full minute in a clean container before consumption.

