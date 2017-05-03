Road Closures

UPDATE Jeff Davis Parish:

Jefferson Davis Parish is seeing many roads flooded in the area. Hwy 102 North of Jennings has flooding on the side roads. Compton Road has flooding, Keystone Road from Hwy 1126 to Hwy 382 is closed due to high water.

Grand Marais road from Hwy26 to the black top is closed. Touchet Road from Chicks Auto to Monger road is closed. Roche road from Hwy 382 to Lyons road is closed due to high water.

Sheriff’s Office wants to warn people to stay off flooded roadways, persons caught driving on the roadways will be cited for damage to homes from wakes. The sheriff’s office has had reports of vehicles being swept off the roadway by flood waters.

Acadia Parish

Fournerat Road near Bayou Des Cannes in Acadia Parish is experiencing flooding, according to Sheriff K.P. Gibson.

Authorities are asking drivers to use an alternate route be taken for the safety of drivers.

Lafayette Police would like to notify the public of current roadways to avoid due to flooding.

“We also have a lot of stalled vehicles throughout the city,” Lafayette Police Department Karl Ratcliff said. “We keep a current list of all road conditions and those that have experienced severe flooding on our Facebook page and our Twitter account.”

Please be mindful and use alternate routes:

Lafayette city limits

100 block Plaza Village/Seattle St.

1100 block of Louisiana Ave./Mudd Ave.

1000 block of W. Pinhook Rd./Travis St.

400 block N. College Rd./Bertrand Dr.

200 block Camellia Blvd.

300 block of N. University Ave. at the underpass

600 block of Broadmoor Blvd.

2100 W. Congress/Ridgewood St.

100 block of Steiner Rd./ Settlers Trace Blvd.

2200 block of Ambassador Caffery

Hebert Rd./Walker Rd.

Main St. between Lee Ave. & Jefferson Blvd.

E. Pinhook Rd./S. Orange St.

Lafayette Parish

Ambassador Caffery 3700- 4200 blocks

Ambassador Caffery @ Dulles

Bajat @ Fatima

Bonin @ Milton

Breaux @Lagneaux Road

Chemin Agréable 200-500 block

Chemin Metarie @ Greenbriar

Gallet Road 100-600 blocks

Gendarme @ Waters

Joli @ Gendarme

Landry @ Fieldspan

Legend @ Gallet

Marie Antoinette 500 block

Milton @ Picard

N Larriviere 100 block

Norris Rd.

Picard From Jenny Lane to Highway 92

Ridge @ Ambassador Caffery

Rue De Belier From Acadian Village to Duhon

Savoy @ Chemin Agreable

Simon Road @ Verot School Road

Teljean @ Robley

Touchet Road

University @ Railway underpass

W. Broussard @ Ouchita

W. Broussard 500- 600 block

W. Congress @ Guilbeau