Sandbag Locations in Acadiana

Eunice

Due to the heavy rainfall experienced Sunday morning, and expected rainfall projected for Wednesday, May 3, the City of Eunice and St. Landry Parish Government have entered into a cooperative agreement to assist residents needing to protect property.

The site is provided today from 9am-6pm at the Northwest Pavillon, 501 Samuel Drive, in Eunice. This is a fill your own site. Sand and bags will be available, however residents will need to bring a shovel.

*Sand and bags have been provided by St. Landry Parish Government.

Evangeline Parish

Sandbags are available at:

Mamou City Barn

Ville Platte City Barn

Evangeline Parish Police Jury yard

Residents will have to fill their own sandbags all sites.

Scott

Sandbags will be available for the residents of Scott at the City Maintenance facility on Lions Club Road in Scott beginning at 1:00 PM today. There will be a limit of three sandbags per door.

St. Landry Parish

Yambilee Building in Opelousas