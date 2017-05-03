School, government closings due to severe weather

UPDATE: Lafayette Parish public schools will be closing early today.

High schools will be closing at 12:30 p.m.

Middle schools will be closing at 2:00 p.m.

Elementary schools will be closing at 1:15 p.m.

All students will eat lunch before they are dismissed.

Any parent who wants to check out their child early can do so at any time.

All Ascension Episcopal schools are closing immediately.

Schools of the Sacred Heart in Grand Coteau will close at noon for students who ride the bus at noon and 12:30 p.m. for car riders. Late care has been canceled.

St. Cecilia School in Broussard will be closing at 1:00 p.m.

Evangeline Parish public schools will close at noon.

Sacred Heart in Ville Platte will be closing at 10:30 a.m. Students who ride the bus will be bused out of the school at noon.

Ville Platte City Hall and the Evangeline Parish Public Library will be closing at noon.

Mayor Jennifer Vidrine asks Ville Platte residents to: stay off the roads and respect barricades.

Police will be issuing citations to those who don’t respect the barricades