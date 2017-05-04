Items featured on Acadiana Eats:
- Border Tacos’ Classic Nachos
- Sancho
- Mexican Combination Plate
Address: 700 E Veterans Memorial, Kaplan, Louisiana
Hours of Operation: Mon. – Thurs., 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.; Fri. – Sat., 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Acadiana Eats – Border Tacos (Photos)
