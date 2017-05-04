House destroyed by fire after reported lightning strike reignites in Central

A reported lightning strike allegedly caused a fire that destroyed a Central home Wednesday night and then rekindled early Thursday morning.

The house on Malcolm Drive near Foster Road, which is in Brownfields, first caught fire around 8:30 p.m. No one was home at the time.

The Central and Zachary fire departments responded to the initial fire. A neighbor reportedly saw the fire and contacted the homeowners.

The two-story house was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. Crews battled the flames for about an hour before getting the fire under control.

The house is considered a total loss.

No injuries have been reported.

A news crew was on the scene when it reignited around 5:15 a.m. The Central Fire Department dispatched four trucks to handled the second fire.

The cause of both fires are under investigation.