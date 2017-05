The following is a news release from the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office:

(St. Martinville, La.) Effective immediately, there will be a No Wake Zone in effect for Lower St. Martin (Stephensville/Belle River) until further notice.

The water level is high due to the recent heavy rains and boaters traveling at a high rate of speed have the potential to throw additional water into yards and homes along the bayou.

We appreciate your cooperation and understanding.