Officials investigating fire that destroyed popular Opelousas night club

By Published: Updated:

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) The Opelousas Fire Department is conducting an investigation after a popular nightclub caught fire. The building sustained severe fire damage after a fire early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and noticed heavy smoke coming from the rear of the building where the popular Charcoal Lounge is located.

The top of the building had vacant apartments where the fire originated.

“It’s sustained severe damage with heat and water damage, but with the roof collapsing and all of that, I would put it in the total loss category,” Opelousas Fire Chief Charles Mason said.

Chief Mason also said the cause of the fire still under investigation.

