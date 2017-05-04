Officials investigating fire that destroyed popular Opelousas nightclub

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – A string of caution tape and rubble is what you will find at what used to be the front doors of the Charcoal Lounge, a popular nightclub located in Opelousas, that went up in flames Wednesday morning.

The night club shut down around 11:30 Tuesday night not knowing it would be the last time.

“He had a small crowd, people came by just to hang out for a few minutes and he closed the club at eleven thirty. We got a call of a reported structure fire at 1:10 am Wednesday morning,” Opelousas Fire Chief Charles Mason said.

Mason said it took about an hour to get the fire under control.

“They noticed heavy fire and smoke coming from the rear, which is known as the Charcoal Lounge. They started attacking the fire, it spread inside of the building, and they were able to contain it in an hour and a half.”

The fire started on the second floor of the building inside of a vacant apartment, leaving significant damage to the club located just beneath it.

“It sustained severe damage with heat and water damage, but with the roof collapsing and all that I would put it in the total loss category,” Mason said.

The Charcoal Lounge has been a popular spot in Opelousa for many years.

“It was very popular. Where a person could go after a hard work week and go and just relax. People from Opelousas Lafayette would come on weekends and enjoy good music. It’s been around for many years,” Mason said.

“I’ve been talking to quite a few people. I had a lot of friends that came here especially like on a Sunday night. It’s gonna be missed. I hope they can rebuild it and get it back up and running,” resident Don Francis said.

Many are sad to see it go.

“A lot of people are just depressed and hurt. They lost a little historical place in Opelousas.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.