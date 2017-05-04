St. Landry Parish Waterworks District No. 2 under boil advisory due to line break, power outage

ST. LANDRY PARISH (KLFY) – Customers of St. Landry Parish Waterworks District #2 (Rural) are under a water boil advisory until further notice.

A power outage and a break in the waterline has resulted in a loss of water pressure, according to officials.

Personnel are working to locate the leak and make repairs.

Affected customers are urged to bring their water to a rolling boil for one (1) full minute to disinfect it before consumption.

The boil advisory will remain in effect until clean water samples have been approved by DHH.

