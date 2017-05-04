Update on weekend Downtown fatal shooting

There is an update on the downtown Lafayette fatal shooting over the weekend.

On Sunday, officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 400 block of Jefferson street and found George Ford dead and three people with non-life threatening injuries.

Lafayette police say that ford and two men were fighting when ford shot the two men.

Police say one of them fired back, fatally wounding Ford.

Ford’s weapon was found in his possession on the scene.

No charges have been filed against either of the men at this time.

The Lafayette Police Department has concluded its investigation, and has forwarded the findings to the District Attorney’s office for review and assessment of charges.