Youngsville man takes LPSO deputies on high-speed chase into Vermilion Parish; 1 in stable condition

VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) – One person is in stable condition after a Youngsville man crashed into a vehicle this evening during a high-speed chase with Lafayette Parish sheriff’s deputies.

Cpl. John Mowell said Deputies tried to stop Johnnie Del Carter Vice, 30, around 4:30 p.m. while he was speeding in his truck on Verot School Road (LA 339) in Lafayette Parish.

Vice refused to stop and deputies pursued him down LA 339 until he hit another vehicle and went into a ditch near the intersection with Orangewood Drive in Vermilion Parish.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured but the passenger was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Vice was wanted on previous warrants for two counts of simple battery and two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Mowell said Vice will be charged with speeding, aggravated flight from an officer, failure to stop, and reckless operation of a vehicle. More charges against Vice are possible.

He was booked into the Vermilion Parish jail but will be released into the custody of the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.