LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Police say one man is in critical condition after being stabbed near a motel in the 1300 block of Evangeline Thruway.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. this afternoon between the Travel Host Inn and the Subway.

Cpl. Karl Ratcliff said the suspect is in custody and police are investigating the incident.

The victim is being treated at a local hospital. KLFY will update this story when more information is available.