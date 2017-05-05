Breaux Bridge Crawfish Festival Begins!

Events at Breaux Bridge Crawfish Festival

FRIDAY, MAY 5 EVENTS

4:00pm – Gates Open

4:30pm – Opening Ceremonies – Crawfish Stage

4:45pm – Celebrity Crawfish Eating Contest – Crawfish Stage

5:15pm-6:45 pm – Cajun Dance Lesson, Breaux Bridge Tent – Cal & Lou Courville

12:00am – Festival Grounds Close

SATURDAY, MAY 6 EVENTS

10:00am – Festival Grounds Open – Information & Souvenir, Food, Beer, Coke, Water, Liquor, Commercial Vendors, Arts & Crafts Booths, Carnival Open

10:00am – Cajun Cooking Demonstration – Breaux Bridge Tent

11:30am-12:30pm – Cajun Dance Lesson, Breaux Bridge Tent – Cal & Lou Courville

12:45pm-1:45pm – Cajun Dance Lesson, Breaux Bridge Tent – Cal & Lou Courville

1:00pm – Zydeco Dance Contest – Festival Stage*

2:00pm – Cajun Dance Contest – Festival Stage*

2:00pm – Crawfish Eating Contest – Breaux Bridge Tent*

3:15pm – Crawfish Races – Breaux Bridge Tent*

4:15pm-5:15pm – Cajun Dance Lesson – Breaux Bridge Tent – Cal & Lou Courville

5:30pm-6:30pm – Cajun & Zydeco Dance Lesson – Breaux Bridge Tent

12:00am – Festival Grounds Close

SUNDAY, MAY 7 EVENTS

9:00am – Festival Grounds Open – Information & Souvenir, Food, Beer, Coke, Water, Liquor, Commercial Vendors, Arts & Crafts Booths, Carnival Open

9:00am – Crawfish Etouffée Cookoff – Breaux Bridge Tent*

9:30am – Parade – Bridge Street to Rees Street to Parc Hardy

12:00pm – Cook-off Judging & Sampling – Time Approximate

4:00pm – Festival Grounds Close

Click/Tap Here for more information about the festival!

 

