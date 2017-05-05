Breaux Bridge Crawfish Festival great for local economy

This weekend is the 56th annual Crawfish Festival in Breaux Bridge.

The Breaux Bridge crawfish festival association has put on the annual festival for the past five decades, and the event usually generates north of 100 thousand dollars during the three days of the festival.

St. Martin parish tourism director Donna Richard says the word of mouth marketing the crawfish festival brings reaches far beyond their budget.

“It’s a great return on the investment for these three days of the festival. Because it pays for itself over and over and over again. We can’t pay for this type of publicity that we get.”

As visitors flock to the crawfish capital of the world, Richard says they’ll get more than just a few pounds of crawfish.

“We have 30,000 visitors coming in the next three days. It’s a great way for us to showcase our city, our culture, and our heritage,” Richard says.

With sunny days and clear nights in the forecast, Crazy ‘Bout Crawfish owner, Megan Buckner says business will be booming.

“Although a lot of people still come in the rain, the beautiful weather that we are expecting is going to be a huge impact on it and we’re excited about it.”

Buckner also says the revenue they bring this weekend accounts for 1/3 of their annual income.

“It’s what we want all year long. This is the weekend that’s going to be huge for us. It’s what we live for all year, it’s an opportunity to show the people that come visit Breaux Bridge how great and beautiful Breaux Bridge actually is.”