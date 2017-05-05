Day 1 of the Breaux Bridge Crawfish Festival begins with great weather

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) – The annual crawfish festival kicked off tonight with food, music, and fun for all ages.

The Breaux Bridge festival has been drawing crowds for over half a century and has become a family tradition for many.

The crawfish festival is still rocking and rolling, if you look out on the dance floor you can see it’s still packed!

Related Coverage: Weather looks good for the Breaux Bridge Crawfish Festival!

And it’s all of this fun that brings families back year after year.

The annual crawfish festival has been bringing families together to celebrate crawfish for over half a century.

“What we enjoy about coming here is his meeting people from all over from different places, France, and different states,” Lou Courville told News 10.

For many over the years, it has become a family tradition.

“My parents have been involved with the festival since the 1960s. So I’ve been coming for a very long time,” Susan Langston said.

Cindy Angelle and her family attend the festival every year.

“We’ve been coming since about 1980-85,” Cindy Angelle explained.

Angelle says it’s the family-friendly atmosphere that keeps them coming back.

“It’s fine, the music, the people. It’s fine. It’s more of a family oriented festival.”

Angelle and her friends come from a long line of crawfish festival royalty.

“Well, Susan was our queen in 1974. My daughter was 2012, and my daughter was 2013.”

Susan Langston says serving as the crawfish festival queen opened the door for many friendships

“It was fun, it was great. I still have some friends that were other festival Queens and we’ve been lifelong friends.”

Angelle says she and her friends will be attending the crawfish festival for many years to come.

“We’ve traveled and we’ve seen different festivals and this is by far the best.”

The crawfish festival will be wrapping up tonight around midnight and it will be opening back up tomorrow at 10 a.m.