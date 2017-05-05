Man charged with attempted murder, battery of an officer in stabbing near Lafayette motel

Justin Broussad (Photo Courtesy: Lafayette Police Department)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Police have identified the suspect accused of stabbing a man multiple times Friday afternoon near a motel in the 1300 block of Evangeline Thruway.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Cpl. Karl Ratcliff identified the suspect as Justin Broussard, 31, of Lafayette.

The stabbing happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday between the Travel Host Inn and the Subway.

Broussard was combative with officers during his arrest, according to police.

He was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on charges of attempted second-degree murder, resisting an officer with force, and battery of a police officer.

The victim remains in critical condition.

 

 

 

