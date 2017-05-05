Police chase ensues after woman spots her stolen vehicle on interstate

Four people were arrested Thursday after they allegedly tried to run from police because they were spotted in a stolen car.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the victim had previously reported her car stolen. She was in a different vehicle Thursday afternoon when she saw her stolen car.

The victim was driving on I-10 near the downtown area when she saw her vehicle. She told police that four people were inside.

Police responded and located the vehicle. They began to follow the alleged stolen vehicle.

The car then exited the interstate at Bluebonnet. The car continued to a nearby neighborhood when the alleged suspects reportedly got out of the car and took off running.

After a brief pursuit, police say they located all four suspects. They are being questioned and could possibly faces charges.

