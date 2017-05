LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The body of an unidentified male was found Saturday in the Vermillion River near Shadow Bluff and Lajaunie Road.

Lafayette Police say the body is of a white male and was discovered around 9:30 a.m.

PIO Karl Ratcliff says the Lafayette Coroner’s office will conduct an autopsy and attempt to identify the deceased.

No signs of foul play at this time, Ratcliff said.

There is no further information at this time and an investigation is pending the coroner’s findings.