Duson truckstop casino robbed at gunpoint Saturday

DUSON, La. (KLFY) Duson police are searching for two people who robbed the Lucky Deuces Casino truckstop casino at gunpoint early Saturday morning ordering 10 patrons and 3 employees to drop to the ground.

Police say it happened around 3:30 a.m. when three law enforcement agencies responded to reports of an armed robbery at the Lucky Deuces Casino located within the Roady’s Truck in Duson.

Police Chief Kip Judice says it has been determined that two people entered the Truck Stop while armed; one with a knife the second with a handgun and forced the store clerk and a customer into the Casino area of the complex.

Judice says 10 patrons inside the casino and 3 employees were all ordered to get onto the ground while one robber watched over the patrons on the floor gathering their cell phones and the second person who had a knife to the cashier’s neck entered the money room of the Casino.

The Casino clerk was ordered to surrender her money and robbers escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash in what is believed that the suspects mode of transportation a light colored car which was last seen traveling north on the Mire Highway.

Both robbers wore hooded jackets and had a cloth over their faces to conceal their identities but witnesses and victims tell police that one was a male black armed with a gun and the second was a black female armed with a knife.

Duson Police is heading up this investigation with support from the Lafayette and Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Offices.

Police are following leads and analyzing video from the Casino and area businesses as well as checking for links to other crimes in the area.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-8477 (TIPS) or Acadia Crime Stoppers at 789-8477 (TIPS).