Elementary school teacher in Oklahoma allegedly brought heroin to classroom

SAPULPA, OK (KOKI/CNN) – A Facebook discovery led to a drug bust inside an elementary school.

Police arrested 27-year-old Megan Sloan on Monday.

According to the affidavit, the Holmes Park Elementary School teacher left her Facebook logged in on another teacher’s computer.

That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.

The teacher reported it to the principal.

Police say while being interviewed by administrators, Sloan admitted to having some prescription pills in her purse. Police say that’s when they retrieved it from the classroom.

When they searched it, they found heroin, meth and more than 40 syringes inside. Some were empty; some still had liquid in them. Some still had needles; some did not.

Police say Sloan also confessed to pawning two of the school’s iPads and pocketing more than $100 brought in by students for a field trip.

Sloan is charged with four counts of felony drug possession and one count of embezzlement. She is suspended pending the investigation.

Stealing, dealing and doing drugs: Parents say they couldn’t imagine a second-grade teacher doing that.

“You’re supposed to be teaching children, not worrying about your drug habit and bringing it to school with you,” said Kimberly Moore, who has a special needs son at that school.