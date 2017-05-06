Last remaining Winn-Dixie store in Lafayette scheduled to close in June

Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of Winn-Dixie, has announced that its last remaining store in Lafayette will be closing in June.

According to Trey Edwards, the regional vice president for Southeastern Grocers, the Winn-Dixie store at at 3803-F Moss St. in Lafayette, along with two stores in New Orleans at 4600 Chef Menteur Highway and 851 Brownswitch Road in Slidell will close their doors in June due to underperformace.

In a statement, Edwards said, “This decision was not made lightly. Our associates are always the first to know of any changes at our stores and have been made aware of the closures and are encouraged to apply for open positions we have in our network of neighboring Winn-Dixie stores.”

Edwards also said that the company is working to reopen the store at 9701 Chef Menteur Highway in New Orleans, which was damaged by a tornado in February.